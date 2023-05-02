Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CRO Sells 3,630 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 24th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,437 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $22,152.33.

On Thursday, March 9th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,334 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $19,768.98.

On Monday, March 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 570 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $5,608.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. 538,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,745. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $476.40 million, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. TCG Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $136,599,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Funko by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Funko by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 523,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 447,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 425,633 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

