Insider Selling: Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) CFO Sells 3,580 Shares of Stock

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) CFO Frederick W. Ahlholm sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $16,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NERV traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,043. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.