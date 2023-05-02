Insider Selling: Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) CFO Sells 3,580 Shares of Stock

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) CFO Frederick W. Ahlholm sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $16,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
NERV traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,043. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
Featured Articles
