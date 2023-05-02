Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) CFO Sells 9,418 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TEL traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $122.63. 1,246,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.92.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
