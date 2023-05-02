Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) CFO Sells 9,418 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.5 %

TEL traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $122.63. 1,246,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

