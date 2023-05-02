Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Cut to C$220.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$223.20.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

IFC stock opened at C$206.17 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$170.82 and a 52 week high of C$209.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$196.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$197.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.58 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 13.2991564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

