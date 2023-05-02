Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of ITGR opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $86.18.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 291,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,060,000 after purchasing an additional 251,207 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Integer by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,615 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

