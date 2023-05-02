Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Maintains Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
ITGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.25.
Integer Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Integer stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.76. 99,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,339. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.