Integris Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,331 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.18. 756,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,996. The stock has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

