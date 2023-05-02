Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

