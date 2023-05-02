Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

