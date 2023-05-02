Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDNGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:IDN opened at $2.23 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

