Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $711.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

