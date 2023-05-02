InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,825 ($72.78).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($71.84) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($69.34) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.72) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,506.50 ($68.80) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,174 ($52.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,796 ($72.41). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,437.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3,309.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at InterContinental Hotels Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,909.09%.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($68.98), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,455,022.16). 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

