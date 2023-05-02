International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 58.com

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at 58.com in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

IP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of IP stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. 1,019,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,587. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

