Internet Computer Price Up 5% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.75 or 0.00020156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and $38.13 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00058644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00038407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,238,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,734,971 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

