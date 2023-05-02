Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,141 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 146,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,566. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.