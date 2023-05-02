Invesco Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VKQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 126,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $10.86.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.