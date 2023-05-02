Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.80. 32,148,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,229,770. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

