Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,434. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

