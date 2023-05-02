Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

