Investment House LLC Acquires 112 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Investment House LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW traded down $14.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $681.62. 81,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,863. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $671.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.