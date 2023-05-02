Investment House LLC Buys 2,045 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.20. 804,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.27 and its 200 day moving average is $256.99. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

