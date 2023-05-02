Investment House LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after buying an additional 1,453,349 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.74. 1,733,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.