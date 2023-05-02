Investment House LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,746,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.70.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $8.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.49. The stock had a trading volume of 739,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.13. The company has a market capitalization of $354.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.