IOTA Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $535.55 million and $5.86 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001226 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009958 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000113 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
