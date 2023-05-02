IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.35 EPS.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.88. 38,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $134.81.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

