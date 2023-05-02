Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,783 shares of company stock worth $1,565,785. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 89,907 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

