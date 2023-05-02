iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Increased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

STIP stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.67. 273,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.72. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.35.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

