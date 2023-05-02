iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. 750,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,097. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.