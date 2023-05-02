iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,584. The stock has a market cap of $306.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

