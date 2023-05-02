iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Decreased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.72. The company had a trading volume of 902,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,563. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.90 and its 200 day moving average is $249.38.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

