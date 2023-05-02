iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 172,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,735. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.38.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

