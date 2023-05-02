iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.90 and its 200 day moving average is $249.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

