iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.23.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
