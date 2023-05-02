iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Reduced by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

