iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.38 and last traded at $40.53. 70,563 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $818.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

