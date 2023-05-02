iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Increased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,856,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,526,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,460,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.78. 235,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,717. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

