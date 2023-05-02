iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IFGL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 114,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,341. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

