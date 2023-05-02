iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Tnf LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tnf LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 268.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,094 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 4.2% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after buying an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,924 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,403,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

