iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,916 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. 221,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,607. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

