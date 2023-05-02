iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,636,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.98. The company had a trading volume of 88,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,574. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

