iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lifted by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $109.37. The company had a trading volume of 565,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,311. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.