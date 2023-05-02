iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.91

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 441291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $710.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.