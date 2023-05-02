Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

