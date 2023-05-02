J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.21. 430,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

