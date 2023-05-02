J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.97. 672,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,133. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $256.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

