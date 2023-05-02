J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 11,761 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,892,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,388,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

