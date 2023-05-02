J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IJR traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 807,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,414. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.