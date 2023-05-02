Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Down 7.4% in April

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE JHG traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. 2,151,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,633. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

