Jefferies Financial Group Lowers East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) to Hold

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EJPRY opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. East Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

