Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143,962.34

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.89 million and $143,962.34 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,550.27 or 1.00017840 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01051156 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $142,476.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

